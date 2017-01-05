Leaky roof at WHS gymnasium being addressed

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said Wednesday morning that a roofing company was going to the high school “as we speak” to assess the leaky roof at the school’s gymnasium.

Several sports activities have been rescheduled recently due to the problem.

“We’ll have it taken care of as soon as possible,” Czaporowski said. He said they thought they had located the problem in the roof drains, but were unable to stop the leaks.

The district is working in collaboration with the city to address the situation. Czaporowski said there have been leaks in the past that they have been able to patch, but wanted to get a professional to look at it.

One of the problems, he said, is that not many places want to do roofs in the winter. He said he would know more after he gets an estimate from the company.