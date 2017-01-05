Holyoke flags flying at half-staff to mourn police sergeant

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Flags are flying at half-staff across the city of Holyoke Thursday and Friday in honor of a city police officer who died last week.

Sergeant David O’Connell, 54, of Hatfield, passed away on the morning of New Year’s Eve. He was off-duty at the time.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has requested that flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Sgt. O’Connell. Governor Charlie Baker has granted the request for Holyoke to fly flags at half-staff from sunrise on Thursday until sunset on Friday.

Calling hours for Sgt. O’Connell will be held on Thursday from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Cross Church in Holyoke, which is where a funeral Mass will be held Friday morning at 10:00. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home.