Health officials discussing proposed changes to state’s medical marijuana law

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a hearing in Holyoke Thursday on proposed changes to the state’s medical marijuana law.

Health leaders hope the proposal could fix some of the law’s problems and help streamline the process. Under the most controversial proposal patients wouldn’t need to see a doctor for a prescription.

Right now, 173 doctors in the state are registered to prescribe marijuana and are the only people in the state that can do so for more than 33,000 patients.

If the law changes, nurse practicioners would be able to prescribe the drug, making it easier for patients in hospice care or nursing homes to get a prescription. Anyone under the age of 18 would still have to see a doctor for a prescription.

The Department of Public Health held a public hearing in Boston to discuss the proposal earlier this week.