HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – An attorney convicted of charges related to hypnotizing several female clients and sexually assaulting them was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Former clients claim they hired attorney Michael Fine to handle their divorces, but claim they were hypnotized during legal meetings and when they awoke from the hypnosis, their clothing was askew, and they had no memory of the encounter.

Two alleged victims speak out for the first time.

Former attorney convicted of kidnapping in connection with claims of sexual assault. Two alleged victims speak out. #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/D2rZ5mpW7S — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) January 5, 2017