CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During a ceremony at City Hall in Chicopee, Thursday afternoon, Dean Desmarais was sworn-in as the City’s Fire Chief by Mayor Richard Kos.

Desmarais has served as the City’s Deputy Fire Chief since 2010 and has been a part of the fire department since 1987.

Members of the fire department, the Chicopee’s Chief of Police, City Council members, Desmarais’ family were all in attendance.