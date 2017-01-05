Cold weather puts pressure on food pantries

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Donating goods to those less fortunate is especially important during the colder months. A food pantry in Turners Falls has been working especially hard to help clothe and feed families this winter.

The Franklin Area Survival Center, located on Fourth Street in Turners Falls, takes donations from residents for both their food pantry and thrift store. They collect a wide variety of reusable items like jackets, dresses, and shoes. They even accept board games and toasters.

They also have a food pantry filled with non-perishable items like canned goods and boxes of pasta. Many of these items were donated over the holidays. “We’ve really not noticed much of a drop off,” supervisor Darleen Burke said. “We have a steady flow of constant donations which is always good. But the need has definitely increased because of the weather.”

Burke told 22News that the money made at the thrift store is used to buy food for the food pantry. She also said the number of people coming in to the food pantry continues to increase each week.

The Franklin Area Survival Center has been in operation since 1981.