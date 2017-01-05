Classic car makers catching fakes

(CNN) – Manufacturers of classic automobiles say there’s been a surge in, get this! Fake cars. CNN shows us how carmakers are protecting their good name and their customers’ investments.

Red and yellow Ferraris are unmistakable and their uniqueness has made them desirable for decades. However, with the history and the high price tag. Come hidden surprises under the hood.

Joe Macari, Director, Macari Ferrari said, “This is an engine we sent back to the factory it turned out it wasn’t what it was purported to be”.

From serial numbers sawn off engines to chassis rebuilt from crashed cars, and entire body work swapped.

Criminals have found elaborate ways of making money in a classic car market that has gained 500% in ten years by altering models to make them seem rarer. At this London workshop, the owner has seen it all.

What was the worst thing you have ever seen someone tried sending to you that turned out fake?

Macari said, “Oh it was as 250 shortwheel in Italy. I think that was one of three. The car had been destroyed in public. All that was left were a few bits of chassis and this was the third time the car had been offered and it wasn’t even the same car as the one that had been offered before.”

To protect their pedigree. Supercar makers have begun to offer owners authentication services. Turning dealers like these into detectives.

Do you have to break this kind of news to some of your clients to say that the vehicle isn’t what they thought it was and what is their response?

Macari said, “It’s not an easy conversation to have and we have had to have it more than once – some are pretty chilled about it and others can’t believe their car could have something wrong with it”.

Gradually these graceful guzzlers are being checked for signs of tampering and fixed, keeping them market-worthy for years to come.