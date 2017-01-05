Citizens calling for changes to medical marijuana regulations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday in Holyoke, people got the chance to express how they would improve regulations on the medical marijuana industry.

The Kittredge Center at Holyoke Community College hosted dozens of people who want to streamline the regulations. They were called up to the front of the room one by one to present their concerns and recommendations to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Some people said that the prices at dispensaries are too high, and they should be able to offer special sales. Others said that dispensaries should be able to advertise online, and sell products to each other.

People asked the Department of Public Health not to limit the potency of the drug, including the content of the chemical THC.

Nurse practitioners recommended that they be allowed to recommend marijuana to patients.

There was also a healthy discussion on edible forms of marijuana. People told the DPH to leave edibles alone, because they are not marketed and packaged to children, and are placed in childproof containers.

Others spoke about making the registration process easier for patients.

The big question is how the recreational legalization of marijuana will affect the medical industry; a question that can only be answered with time.