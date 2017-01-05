Chicopee police need help locating missing woman

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for your help to find a woman who has been missing for more than a week now.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 37-year-old Shawna Golba was last seen on Tuesday, December 27.

She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

On the department’s official Facebook page, Wilk wrote that Golba may be in Springfield, possibly in the State Street area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1730.