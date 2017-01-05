Cambridge bank robbery suspect matches description of prison escapee

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man matching the description of an inmate who escaped from a detention facility in Rhode Island tried to rob a bank in Cambridge Thursday morning, the FBI says.

In a news release sent to 22News, the FBI says that a 5’10” tall black man with a mustache tired to rob the Bank of America branch at 772 Massachusetts Avenue.

“The suspect resembles recently escaped federal prisoner James Walter Morales, who fled the Wyatt Detention Center last weekend. Morales is currently being sought by the U.S. Marshal Service,” the release reads.

Morales had been in custody on charges in connection to the 2015 theft of weapons from the federal armory in Worcester. He also had previously faced charges of aggravated rape of a child.

Daniel Martin, warden of the detention center, says that Morales made his escape on Saturday night by climbing a basketball hoop during recreation time, and cutting through a fence, before climbing onto a roof and shimmying down a building.

State police say that Morales’ previous address had been in the city of Cambridge. He also has connections to the Framingham area and New York City.