“Battle of the Badges” blood drive underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department and the Springfield Fire Department are competing to see which public safety agency can draw the most blood donations. But it isn’t just firefighters and police officers who will be rolling up their sleeves, you can help decide who wins this second-annual “Battle of the Badges.”

People wanting to help out can visit Room 220 at Springfield City Hall from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Upon signing-in, each donor will decide whether they are supporting the police department or the fire department. The side that receives the most votes will win the coveted “Battle of the Badges” trophy. The winner of the first-ever Battle of the Badges last year was the Springfield Fire Department.

Mike Cass, a veteran city employee, was among the first to give blood on Thursday. He recalled for 22News one time that he needed four pints of blood, due to a severe illness. Ever since that time, he has wanted to give back, and has donated blood whenever given the opportunity.

The American Red Cross says that there is a critical need for blood donations right now, as we are just coming off the slow holiday season. All types of blood are needed, with type O negative blood wanted in particular.

To schedule an appointment, call Caitlin Julius at (413) 787-6018.