Agawam seeking applicants for housing rehabilitation programs

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam is seeking applicants for two of its housing rehabilitation grant programs.

Eligible homeowners are encouraged to apply for either the Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program or the Aging in Place program. Both are funded by Community Development Block Grants.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Agawam, the Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program is designed to assist homeowners in making necessary repairs to improve safety, whereas the Aging in Place program was created specifically to assist senior homeowners.

To be eligible for either program, applicants must not have household incomes that exceed:

$46,000 for one person

$52,600 for two people

$59,150 for three people

$65,700 for four people

$71,000 for five people

$76,250 for six people

Anyone wishing to apply for either program should contact Marc Strange at mstrange@agawam.ma.us or at 413-786-0400 and must submit their applications by January 27.