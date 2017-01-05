901 bags of suspected heroin seized in traffic stop on I-91 in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Springfield, Vermont was arrested in Whately Wednesday evening, after state troopers allegedly found more than 900 bags of suspected heroin inside her pickup truck.

According to a news release from State Police Media Relations, 41 year-old Corrina M. Carr is charged with trafficking in heroin, morphine, or opium.

Carr was pulled over on I-91 northbound at around 4:40 Wednesday evening for motor vehicle violations. She was arrested after state police determined that she was in possession of 901 bags of suspected heroin.

Carr was placed under arrest and held on $5,000 bail, pending her arraignment in Greenfield District Court.