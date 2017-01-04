Wilbraham PD: Dog shoved from car at intersection

Police describe dog as very friendly.

By Published:
Photo courtesy Wilbraham Police Department
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Wilbraham are looking for answers after they say a dog was pushed out of a vehicle at an intersection Wednesday.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the dog was seen being shoved from a car at the intersection of Three Rivers Road and Chilson Road around 11:45 p.m.

Police said the car is described as a dark colored Pontiac sedan. They described the dog as very friendly and said it is being cared for by Wilbraham Animal Control.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call police at 413-596-3837 or animal control at 413-599-1253.

