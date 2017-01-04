Western Massachusetts mild air in early January

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The average high temperatures in western Massachusetts this time of the year is in the lower 30’s. On Wednesday, we were in the mid 40’s by early afternoon, which is a good 10 to even 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Even though many people still wore their usual winter jackets and layers, the air outside wasn’t cold for early January. 22News spoke with many people who said the weather really wasn’t that terrible, and made it easier to get things done throughout the day.

Tealysia Rodriguez of West Springfield said she is fed up with the different weather patterns; “I think I prefer a regular winter this mild stuff is too crazy for me and the heat and the cold, its not good I don’t like it.”

According to the Climate Prediction Center, January is looking more above average temperatures wise than average. Cooler air however is already moving in for Thursday.