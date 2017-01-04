Trump vs. U.S. intelligence community

(CNN) – Intelligence officials are increasingly dismayed about president-elect Donald Trump’s tweets and continued public attacks against them. Adding to the concern, officials said there is a disconnect between Trump’s public pronouncements about the intelligence community and his behind-the-scenes behavior when he’s sitting across the table at closed-door Intel briefings. Andy rose has more.

President-elect Donald Trump is speaking out against the US intelligence community once again in a series of tweets this week. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange echoing Trump’s doubts, telling fox news he doesn’t believe the Russian government is behind the hacking at the DNC.

Julian Assange, Wikileaks Founder said, “We have said repeatedly that our source is not the Russian government and it it not the state party.”

Members of the intelligence community and lawmakers alike are becoming increasingly frustrated with where the president-elect seems to be placing his trust.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina said, “I hope no American will be duped by him. I hope the president elect will get his information and trust the American patriots who work in the intelligence community who swear oath and allegiance to the Constitutions and not some guy hiding from the law who has a record of undercutting and undermining American democracy.”

Vice-president Mike Pence told reporters, that’s exactly the kind of attitude that got Trump elected in the first place

Mike Pence, Vice-President Elect said, “The president-elect’s made it clear to the American people that he’s skeptical about conclusions from the bureaucracy. And I think the American people hear him loud and clear.”

Trump also chastised intelligence agencies Tuesday night after he says they post-poned their briefing with him over the “so-called ‘Russian hacking.'”

But one US intelligence official disputes Trump’s tweet saying the meeting was always scheduled for later this week.