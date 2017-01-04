Three new WMass state lawmakers take the oath of office

BOSTON (WWLP) – It is a ceremony rooted deep in history. The 200 members of the Massachusetts House and Senate were sworn into office on Wednesday, marking the start of a new two-year session. State Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose is one of three new legislators from Western Massachusetts. At 23-years old, the Amherst Democrat is the youngest serving member in the state legislature.

“It’s amazing. People around here like to say we’re the oldest, continuously operating legislative body in the world, so that goes with a lot of traditions and a lot of history,” said Rep. Goldstein-Rose (D-Amherst).

Incumbents cruised to victory in the November elections. There were three vacant seats in Western Massachusetts and they were all won by Democrats.

Springfield state Representative Bud Williams told 22News what he hopes to accomplish during his first term in office.

“Criminal justice reform, pay equity – there are a lot of things in the mix. I just really have to focus and get involved in something that I can specifically effect change,” said Rep. Williams.

Pittsfield Democrat Adam Hinds is replacing Ben Downing in the Massachusetts Senate.

He said, “I’ll really be rolling up my sleeves on workforce development and supporting our working families and how do we support our existing small and middle sized companies.”

State lawmakers now wait for their committee assignments which will determine their focus for the next two years.