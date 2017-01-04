State hoping to further protect consumers info

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people across Massachusetts had their personal info compromised in one way or another in 2016.

Now the state is taking a step to try and prevent this. The Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation announced on Tuesday that it was making reports of potential identity theft available to the public on its website. Previously those reports could only be accessed by a public records request.

Now you can go mass.gov and go into the data breach notification archives there you can look by year and see which companies were breached each year.

“I get a lot of telephone calls telling me I owe money and it’s not me when I tell them don’t call they tell me I have a data breach,” said Teresa James of Chicopee.

State law requires that any company or other entity that keeps personal information about a Massachusetts resident notify state officials, as well as affected customers, any time that information is compromised, but now you can look to see when or if that company really did have a data breach.

One woman told 22News she protects her personal info by not putting it on the internet. “I don’t have a computer so I don’t put any information out, they can look into to your information your background anything you don’t have any privacy,” said Judith Tarjonski of Chicopee.

Data breaches reported in 2016 affected anywhere from a single resident to thousands.