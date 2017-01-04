State fire marshal, fire chief to announce cause of deadly Holyoke fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey will be in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon, to announce the cause of a deadly fire at an apartment building on New Year’s Day.

Ostroskey will be joined by Mayor Alex Morse and Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond and Police Lt. Jim Albert for the 2:00 news conference at Holyoke Fire Headquarters.

Maria Cartagena, Jorge Munos, and Trevor Wadleigh died in Sunday morning’s fire at the brick apartment building at North East and East Dwight Streets. About 25 families were forced from their homes as flames consumed the upper floors of the building.

Prior to the news conference, the cause of the fire has not been made public, however, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that there is no criminal investigation into the cause.

22News reporter David McKay will be at Wednesday afternoon’s news conference, which you can watch streaming live here on WWLP.com.