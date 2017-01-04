Springfield Thunderbirds winning on the ice and with attendence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds played their first home game of the new year Wednesday night. The team hosted the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the MassMutual Center and coming off of a home game winning streak.

Thunderbirds’ Executive Vice President Nathan Costa told 22News that they are winning in terms of attendance; “We’re seeing a lot of new faces, a lot of new people coming out. A lot of young faces and that’s what we’re going for. We’re trying to have a youthful brand and something that’s going to be here for a very long time.”

The team will welcome Boston Bruins National Anthem singer Renee Rancourt on Saturday. You can also expect an appearance by WWE Wrestler Ric Flair coming up and a tribute night for the team’s General Manager Bruce Landon.