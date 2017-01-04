Springfield City Councilor Bud Williams considering giving up seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor and now State Representative Bud Williams told 22News Wednesday that he’s close to making up his mind.

The Springfield Democrat was elected to the State House of Representatives in November and was officially sworn in on Wednesday.

Williams still has one year left of his term as an at-large Springfield City Councilor, and he’s not sure he’s ready to give up that seat just yet. Both salaries are publicly-funded by you, the taxpayer.

Williams told 22News this wouldn’t be the first time someone has held two elected positions. He said, “It’s been done before. Aaron Vega did it. Several people are still selectmen in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and serve in the House. I know if I chose to stay, I don’t see any problem at all.”

State Rep. Aaron Vega of Holyoke told 22News, “It just gets difficult timing wise, and to fully do both jobs, I think it gets to be very challenging.”

Williams said he’ll decide whether he wants to hold onto his City Council seat by some time Thursday.

22News will follow this story and let you know what Williams decides.