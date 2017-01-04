Southwick police saved 20 year-old from heroin overdose

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A 20 year-old man is alive, after Southwick police administered two doses of the overdose-reversing drug naoloxone Monday night. According to the department, officers were called to Sam West Road shortly before midnight, for a report of a man who was unconscious and unresponsive.

When the officers got there, they determined that the young man had taken an unknown amount of heroin. Police gave him a single dose of naloxone and began rescue breathing, but after five minutes, the man was still unresponsive. They gave him a second dose of naloxone, and he was soon able to open his eyes and breathe on his own.

Southwick and Westfield fire and EMS arrived, and provided care to the patient, before taking him by ambulance to the emergency room at Baystate Noble Hospital.

Southwick police have been carrying naloxone in their cruisers since March of 2015.