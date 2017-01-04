South Hadley teen has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide charge

Teen released on personal recognizance after arraignment Tuesday

Thomas Flanagan of Westfield was killed in a crash on Route 116 in South Hadley the night of Sunday, May 22.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A South Hadley teenager authorities allege was under the influence of drugs when he was involved in a crash that killed another driver has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 18-year-old Ryan Brunelle was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment Tuesday.

Police say Brunelle’s car crossed the center line on the evening of May 22 and struck a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Thomas Flanagan, of Westfield. Flanagan died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say a blood test taken at the hospital after the May 22 crash showed traces of marijuana and residual amounts of oxycodone in Brunelle’s system.

Brunelle told police that he feel asleep at the wheel.

His lawyer did not discuss the case but said Brunelle is having a difficult time emotionally.

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com

 

