South Hadley considers safety measures for ice cream trucks

The town could start approving the vendors within the month

Hayley Crombleholme Published:
ice cream truck

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Town Administrator Mike Sullivan told 22News the town will discuss fingerprinting ice cream truck vendors before they’re allowed to operate in the area.

Sullivan said South Hadley would have to officially accept a state law requiring the operators of ice cream trucks to be fingerprinted before they can bring the businesses to town.

Some parents said the fingerprinting would bring them peace of mind. Debbie Dwight of South Hadley said, “I think it’s a good idea because there is a lot of children here in South Hadley, young ones who would love to go to the ice cream trucks. You just can’t have anybody out there nowadays, you know, with a lot of Amber Alerts going around, of stealing your child nowadays, it’s very scary.”

The Town Administrator said if the town agrees to fingerprinting the ice cream truck operators, they could start approving the vendors within the month.

