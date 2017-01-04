Sochi 2014 medal standings

View the medal standings below for all 295 medals awarded across 98 events at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, then take a peek at all 102 medal events at PyeongChang 2018.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Russia 13 11 9 33 United States 9 7 12 28 Norway 11 5 10 26 Canada 10 10 5 25 Netherlands 8 7 9 24 Germany 8 6 5 19 Austria 4 8 5 17 France 4 4 7 15 Sweden 2 7 6 15 Switzerland 6 3 2 11 China 3 4 2 9 South Korea 3 3 2 8 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8 Slovenia 2 2 4 8 Japan 1 4 3 8 Italy 0 2 6 8 Belarus 5 0 1 6 Poland 4 1 1 6 Finland 1 3 1 5 Great Britain 1 1 2 4 Latvia 0 2 2 4 Australia 0 2 1 3 Ukraine 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Croatia 0 1 0 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1