Sochi 2014 medal standings

View the medal standings below for all 295 medals awarded across 98 events at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, then take a peek at all 102 medal events at PyeongChang 2018.
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Russia
|13
|11
|9
|33
|United States
|9
|7
|12
|28
|Norway
|11
|5
|10
|26
|Canada
|10
|10
|5
|25
|Netherlands
|8
|7
|9
|24
|Germany
|8
|6
|5
|19
|Austria
|4
|8
|5
|17
|France
|4
|4
|7
|15
|Sweden
|2
|7
|6
|15
|Switzerland
|6
|3
|2
|11
|China
|3
|4
|2
|9
|South Korea
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Czech Republic
|2
|4
|2
|8
|Slovenia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Japan
|1
|4
|3
|8
|Italy
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Belarus
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Poland
|4
|1
|1
|6
|Finland
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Latvia
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Croatia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1