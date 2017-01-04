Snowboarding at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 10-24, with medals awarded in ten different events.
Sochi in review
The slopestyle event made its Olympic debut in Sochi, and U.S. athletes swept the gold medals. Sage Kotsenburg landed a backside 1620, a trick he had never tried before, on his final jump to claim the men’s title. In the women’s competition, Jamie Anderson triumphed despite being in fifth place heading into her final run.
Switzerland’s Iouri Podladtchikov successfully dethroned two-time Olympic halfpipe champion Shaun White. Podladtchikov, who is known as “I-Pod,” landed the double cork 1440 cleanly, while White did not. White finished fourth and did not earn any medals in Sochi.
American Kaitlyn Farrington edged three Olympic champions to earn the women’s halfpipe gold medal. But she retired in 2015 at the age of 25 due to a congenital spine condition.
Russia’s Vic Wild, who was born in the United States, won two gold medals for the host country. While he will likely attempt to defend his parallel giant slalom title, he will not have the opportunity to repeat in parallel slalom because the event was removed from the Olympic program.
Competition format
Big air will make its Olympic debut in PyeongChang, while parallel slalom was removed from the Olympic program:
- Men’s halfpipe
- Men’s slopestyle
- Men’s big air
- Men’s snowboard cross
- Men’s parallel giant slalom
- Women’s halfpipe
- Women’s slopestyle
- Women’s big air
- Women’s snowboard cross
- Women’s parallel giant slalom
Venue
Snowboarding events will take place in two different venues in the PyeongChang Mountain Cluster. Big air will be held in the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. All other snowboarding events will take place in the Bokwang Snow Park.
Athletes to watch
Men’s halfpipe
Ryo Aono, Japan
Ayumu Hirano, Japan
Taku Hiraoka, Japan
Iouri Podladtchikov, Switzerland
Taylor Gold, United States
Shaun White, United States
Men’s slopestyle
Jamie Nicholls, Great Britain
Lucien Koch, Switzerland
Chris Corning, United States
Brock Crouch, United States
Brandon Davis, United States
Sage Kotsenburg, United States
Men’s big air
Michael Ciccarelli, Canada
Max Parrot, Canada
Seppe Smits, Belgium
Marcus Kleveland, Norway
Chas Guldemond, United States
Men’s snowboard cross
Alex Pullin, Australia
Pierre Vaultier, France
Nikolay Olyunin, Russia
Nick Baumgartner, United States
Alex Deibold, United States
Men’s parallel giant slalom
Radoslav Yankov, Bulgaria
Roland Fischnaller, Italy
Vic Wild, Russia
Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland
Zan Kosir, Slovenia
Women’s halfpipe
Cai Xuetong, China
Liu Jiayu, China
Kelly Clark, United States
Chloe Kim, United States
Maddie Mastro, United States
Women’s slopestyle
Enni Rukajarvi, Finland
Silvia Mittermueller, Germany
Cheryl Maas, Netherlands
Jamie Anderson, United States
Karly Shorr, United States
Women’s big air
Anna Gasser, Austria
Cheryl Maas, Netherlands
Lia-Mara Boesch, Switzerland
Jaime Anderson, United States
Julia Marino, United States
Women’s snowboard cross
Dominique Maltais, Canada
Eva Samkova, Czech Republic
Nelly Moenne Loccoz, France
Chloe Trespeuch, France
Lindsey Jacobellis, United States
Women’s parallel giant slalom
Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic
Tomoka Takeuchi, Japan
Alena Zavarzina, Russia
Ladina Jenny, Switzerland
Patrizia Kummer, Switzerland