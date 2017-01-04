Snowboarding at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Snowboarding at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Sage Kotsenburg

Snowboarding at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 10-24, with medals awarded in ten different events.

Sochi in review

The slopestyle event made its Olympic debut in Sochi, and U.S. athletes swept the gold medals. Sage Kotsenburg landed a backside 1620, a trick he had never tried before, on his final jump to claim the men’s title. In the women’s competition, Jamie Anderson triumphed despite being in fifth place heading into her final run.

Switzerland’s Iouri Podladtchikov successfully dethroned two-time Olympic halfpipe champion Shaun White. Podladtchikov, who is known as “I-Pod,” landed the double cork 1440 cleanly, while White did not. White finished fourth and did not earn any medals in Sochi. 

American Kaitlyn Farrington edged three Olympic champions to earn the women’s halfpipe gold medal. But she retired in 2015 at the age of 25 due to a congenital spine condition.

Russia’s Vic Wild, who was born in the United States, won two gold medals for the host country. While he will likely attempt to defend his parallel giant slalom title, he will not have the opportunity to repeat in parallel slalom because the event was removed from the Olympic program. 

Competition format

Big air will make its Olympic debut in PyeongChang, while parallel slalom was removed from the Olympic program:

  • Men’s halfpipe
  • Men’s slopestyle
  • Men’s big air
  • Men’s snowboard cross
  • Men’s parallel giant slalom
  • Women’s halfpipe
  • Women’s slopestyle
  • Women’s big air
  • Women’s snowboard cross
  • Women’s parallel giant slalom

Venue

Snowboarding events will take place in two different venues in the PyeongChang Mountain Cluster. Big air will be held in the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. All other snowboarding events will take place in the Bokwang Snow Park.

Athletes to watch

Men’s halfpipe
 Ryo Aono, Japan
 Ayumu Hirano, Japan
 Taku Hiraoka, Japan
 Iouri Podladtchikov, Switzerland
 Taylor Gold, United States
 Shaun White, United States

Men’s slopestyle
 Jamie Nicholls, Great Britain
 Lucien Koch, Switzerland
 Chris Corning, United States
 Brock Crouch, United States
 Brandon Davis, United States
 Sage Kotsenburg, United States

Men’s big air
 Michael Ciccarelli, Canada
 Max Parrot, Canada
 Seppe Smits, Belgium
 Marcus Kleveland, Norway
 Chas Guldemond, United States

Men’s snowboard cross
 Alex Pullin, Australia
 Pierre Vaultier, France
 Nikolay Olyunin, Russia
 Nick Baumgartner, United States
 Alex Deibold, United States

Men’s parallel giant slalom
 Radoslav Yankov, Bulgaria
 Roland Fischnaller, Italy
 Vic Wild, Russia
 Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland
 Zan Kosir, Slovenia

Women’s halfpipe
 Cai Xuetong, China
 Liu Jiayu, China
 Kelly Clark, United States
 Chloe Kim, United States
 Maddie Mastro, United States

Women’s slopestyle
 Enni Rukajarvi, Finland
 Silvia Mittermueller, Germany
 Cheryl Maas, Netherlands
 Jamie Anderson, United States
 Karly Shorr, United States

Women’s big air
 Anna Gasser, Austria
 Cheryl Maas, Netherlands
 Lia-Mara Boesch, Switzerland
 Jaime Anderson, United States
 Julia Marino, United States

Women’s snowboard cross
 Dominique Maltais, Canada
 Eva Samkova, Czech Republic
 Nelly Moenne Loccoz, France
 Chloe Trespeuch, France
 Lindsey Jacobellis, United States

Women’s parallel giant slalom
 Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic
 Tomoka Takeuchi, Japan
 Alena Zavarzina, Russia
 Ladina Jenny, Switzerland
 Patrizia Kummer, Switzerland

