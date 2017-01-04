Snowboarding at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 10-24, with medals awarded in ten different events.

Sochi in review

The slopestyle event made its Olympic debut in Sochi, and U.S. athletes swept the gold medals. Sage Kotsenburg landed a backside 1620, a trick he had never tried before, on his final jump to claim the men’s title. In the women’s competition, Jamie Anderson triumphed despite being in fifth place heading into her final run.

Switzerland’s Iouri Podladtchikov successfully dethroned two-time Olympic halfpipe champion Shaun White. Podladtchikov, who is known as “I-Pod,” landed the double cork 1440 cleanly, while White did not. White finished fourth and did not earn any medals in Sochi.

American Kaitlyn Farrington edged three Olympic champions to earn the women’s halfpipe gold medal. But she retired in 2015 at the age of 25 due to a congenital spine condition.

Russia’s Vic Wild, who was born in the United States, won two gold medals for the host country. While he will likely attempt to defend his parallel giant slalom title, he will not have the opportunity to repeat in parallel slalom because the event was removed from the Olympic program.

Competition format

Big air will make its Olympic debut in PyeongChang, while parallel slalom was removed from the Olympic program:

Men’s halfpipe

Men’s slopestyle

Men’s big air

Men’s snowboard cross

Men’s parallel giant slalom

Women’s halfpipe

Women’s slopestyle

Women’s big air

Women’s snowboard cross

Women’s parallel giant slalom

Venue

Snowboarding events will take place in two different venues in the PyeongChang Mountain Cluster. Big air will be held in the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. All other snowboarding events will take place in the Bokwang Snow Park.

Athletes to watch

Men’s halfpipe

Ryo Aono, Japan

Ayumu Hirano, Japan

Taku Hiraoka, Japan

Iouri Podladtchikov, Switzerland

Taylor Gold, United States

Shaun White, United States

Men’s slopestyle

Jamie Nicholls, Great Britain

Lucien Koch, Switzerland

Chris Corning, United States

Brock Crouch, United States

Brandon Davis, United States

Sage Kotsenburg, United States

Men’s big air

Michael Ciccarelli, Canada

Max Parrot, Canada

Seppe Smits, Belgium

Marcus Kleveland, Norway

Chas Guldemond, United States

Men’s snowboard cross

Alex Pullin, Australia

Pierre Vaultier, France

Nikolay Olyunin, Russia

Nick Baumgartner, United States

Alex Deibold, United States

Men’s parallel giant slalom

Radoslav Yankov, Bulgaria

Roland Fischnaller, Italy

Vic Wild, Russia

Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland

Zan Kosir, Slovenia

Women’s halfpipe

Cai Xuetong, China

Liu Jiayu, China

Kelly Clark, United States

Chloe Kim, United States

Maddie Mastro, United States

Women’s slopestyle

Enni Rukajarvi, Finland

Silvia Mittermueller, Germany

Cheryl Maas, Netherlands

Jamie Anderson, United States

Karly Shorr, United States

Women’s big air

Anna Gasser, Austria

Cheryl Maas, Netherlands

Lia-Mara Boesch, Switzerland

Jaime Anderson, United States

Julia Marino, United States

Women’s snowboard cross

Dominique Maltais, Canada

Eva Samkova, Czech Republic

Nelly Moenne Loccoz, France

Chloe Trespeuch, France

Lindsey Jacobellis, United States

Women’s parallel giant slalom

Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic

Tomoka Takeuchi, Japan

Alena Zavarzina, Russia

Ladina Jenny, Switzerland

Patrizia Kummer, Switzerland