Report: Massachusetts education system ranked first in nation

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Education announced on Wednesday that the state was ranked first in the nation with the best overall education system by Education Week, a national publication.

According to Laura Keehner Rigas from the Executive Office of Education, Education Week released their 21st edition of the Quality Counts report and Massachusetts ranked first for the third year.

She said the state was also ranked first in “K-12 achievement and the publication’s Chance for Success Index, which considers outcomes from early childhood through adulthood.”

Below are reactions from Massachusetts state leaders regarding the top rank in education:

“The Baker-Polito Administration is proud that Massachusetts continues to be recognized as a national leader for providing a quality education,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Education Week’s top in the nation ranking for the past three years is well deserved by the Commonwealth’s educators, students, families, and communities, from preschool through college.”

“Our administration is thrilled the Commonwealth has been recognized for offering a quality education to all age levels,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We look forward to continuing our work with communities, educators, and families to strengthen education at all levels, including STEM education, so more students across the Commonwealth will be prepared to succeed in their future career path.”

“We know that strong schools enrich our Commonwealth, and we will continue to look for ways to strengthen schools in every neighborhood,” said Education Secretary Jim Peyser. “I am thankful for everyone whose work contributed to the success that Education Week is recognizing today.”

“I am proud and grateful to lead a system in which educators, students and families continually look for ways to improve and celebrate learning,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester. “I am confident that working together, we will continue to advance the opportunities of the Commonwealth’s students.”

“The Education Week report is the latest in a series of recent national surveys to affirm Massachusetts’ role as an educational frontrunner,” said Higher Education Commissioner Carlos Santiago. “While we are pleased and proud to lead the nation in overall educational achievement, we are also deeply committed to erasing opportunity gaps at every age level in order to prepare all students for post-secondary success.”

“This distinction is testament to the Commonwealth’s commitment to a world-class education for all and, most especially, a well-deserved recognition for the hard work of our students and educators,” said Early Education and Care Commissioner Tom Weber. “We are committed to building on this accomplishment and delivering high-quality early education and care as a pathway to opportunity and lifelong success.”