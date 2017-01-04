Red Cross issuing emergency call for blood donors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors due to a severe winter blood shortage.

The Red Cross attributes the shortage to hectic holiday schedules and recent winter weather.

22News is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors must be 17 years old or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.

The Red Cross said they received about 37,000 fewer donations than needed during the months of November and December.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Aly Barraza of the Massachusetts Red Cross Blood Services Region. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

Donors must bring positive photo ID and will receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts and an American Red Cross long-sleeve t-shirt for their donation, while supplies last.

Drivers can input the following address into their GPS or follow the directions below:

WWLP-22News

1 Broadcast Center

Chicopee, Ma. 01020

