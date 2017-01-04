Police: Man tossing banana peels onto black neighbors’ property

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with repeatedly tossing banana peels onto his neighbors’ property in what prosecutors are calling racially motivated acts of vandalism.

Police say surveillance footage captured 49-year-old Robert Ivarson, of Lexington, throwing the peels onto a neighboring family’s driveway on three consecutive mornings.

The neighbors, who are black, reported seeing up to 40 peels outside their home over the past year.

Prosecutors say Ivarson has “clear anger issues” and a “troubled history of violent offenses.”

WBZ-TV reports Ivarson’s attorney on Tuesday told a judge his client has never had physical or verbal contact with the family.

Ivarson has pleaded not guilty to violating his neighbors’ civil rights and criminal harassment. He was ordered jailed on $10,000 bail.

He’s due in court next month.