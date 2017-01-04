Police: Man tossing banana peels onto black neighbors’ property

Neighbors reported seeing up to 40 peels outside their home over past year

Associated Press Published:
bananas going extinct

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with repeatedly tossing banana peels onto his neighbors’ property in what prosecutors are calling racially motivated acts of vandalism.

Police say surveillance footage captured 49-year-old Robert Ivarson, of Lexington, throwing the peels onto a neighboring family’s driveway on three consecutive mornings.

The neighbors, who are black, reported seeing up to 40 peels outside their home over the past year.

Prosecutors say Ivarson has “clear anger issues” and a “troubled history of violent offenses.”

WBZ-TV reports Ivarson’s attorney on Tuesday told a judge his client has never had physical or verbal contact with the family.

Ivarson has pleaded not guilty to violating his neighbors’ civil rights and criminal harassment. He was ordered jailed on $10,000 bail.

He’s due in court next month.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s