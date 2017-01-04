Police: Man not allowed into community meal, smashed church door

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who became enraged after he wasn’t allowed to volunteer at a community meal, smashed the glass on a church door, Greenfield police say.

John Parks, III, 36, of Greenfield, has been charged with vandalism/defacement of real property and disorderly conduct following the incident at the Second Congregational Church Tuesday evening.

According to the department, Parks had shown up about half an hour before the scheduled start of a community meal at the church, but the coordinator of the program refused to allow Parks to volunteer- given that he had behaved in a disruptive manner in the past. Police say this angered Parks, who began yelling and swearing, which disturbed the people who were inside the church, including a young child. The people inside the church then heard a banging noise, and noticed that the church door had been smashed.

Parks had left the area by the time police got there, at around 4:30, but an officer found the suspect near his Wells Street home, and placed him under arrest.