Police investigating reported armed home invasion in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware and state police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion late Wednesday morning.

State Police Sgt. Tom Ryan told 22News that Ware police requested their assistance at around 11:00 A.M. regarding a possible armed home invasion on Malboeuf Road. He said that troopers from the Belchertown and Brookfield barracks have been called in to help.

Our 22News crew in Ware could see a helicopter hovering overhead in the area.

Details about the home invasion itself were not immediately available. 22News is waiting on comment from the Ware police.

