Police departments hard at work over New Year’s weekend

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve made for a busy weekend for local police departments trying to keep the roads safe for drivers.

Police departments throughout Franklin County were out on the roads patrolling throughout the weekend, but the chiefs of the Deerfield and Greenfield police departments told 22News that they were pleased that they did not have to make many arrests.

“We have seen them a little bit, but most of the stuff we’ve had was more local level issues, a lot of mental health issues this time of year,” Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh said.

“Like anywhere, we had our busy weekend, there were several summons that had to be issued, but we only had one OUI arrest,” Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek said.

Chief Paciorek told 22News that one arrest came as a result of a car theft. Springfield police notified Deerfield police that the vehicle was stolen about 24 hours after the suspect was bailed.

Greenfield police said that New Year’s Eve weekend turned out to be a lot less busy than Christmas weekend in terms of OUI arrests.