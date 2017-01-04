Pittsfield Police cruiser damaged during traffic stop

The “Move Over Law” went into effect in March of 2009

Image Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are reminding residents of Massachusetts’ “Move Over Law” after one of their cruisers was damaged Wednesday morning.

According to the Pittsfield Police Facebook page, the front door on the driver’s side of the cruiser was hit and damaged by a vehicle passing by, while the officer was conducting a traffic stop on North Street.

The “Move Over Law”, which went into effect in March of 2009, requires drivers to move to the next adjacent lane, if possible, and reduce speed when coming up to a “stationary emergency or maintenance vehicle with flashing lights.”

If you do not follow the law, you could face a fine of up to $100. Police said the point of the law is to “make police, firefighters, paramedics, tow truck drivers, and all roadside emergency and maintenance professionals safer on the job.”

