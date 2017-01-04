Obamacare’s future questioned

(NBC News) As Senate debate began on health care Wednesday, President Obama met with House Democrats trying to save the Affordable Care Act.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, meanwhile, is meeting with Republicans determined to get rid of it.

With no replacement, their gameplan may be repeal and delay.

“It is not acceptable to repeal the law, throw our health care system into chaos, and then leave the hard work for another day,” warns Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Some Republicans are under pressure from constituents who could lose their ability to see a doctor.

President-elect Trump says he wants to keep protections like covering pre-existing conditions and allowing young adults to remain on their parents’ insurance, but government subsidies for low-income americans who can’t afford rising premiums remain at risk.

If those subsidies and patients go away, insurance companies will have no incentive to cover everyone else.

