No Tomorrow – No Time like the Present Trailer

(CW) – Xavier has a breakthrough with his research in the next episode of No Tomorrow.

About the next episode:

After learning the Cybermart Seattle branch is closing, Evie (Tori Anderson) searches for a way to keep the gang together. Meanwhile, Xavier (Joshua Sasse) dives deeper into his asteroid research and makes a startling breakthrough. Sarayu Blue, Amy Pietz, Jonathan Langdon and Jesse Rath also star. Andrew Gettens and Lauren MacKenzie wrote the episode, directed by Greg Prange (#112).

