No changes seen for leadership in new legislative session

BOSTON (AP) — State lawmakers are returning to Beacon Hill for the start of a new legislative session and their first order of business will be electing leaders for the next two years.

Robert DeLeo is expected to handily win a new term as House Speaker on Wednesday. The Winthrop Democrat has held the powerful leadership post since January 2009 and if he continues into next year would become the longest serving speaker in Massachusetts history.

DeLeo engineered a change in House rules that allows him to serve more than eight years as speaker, a limit that he originally helped to put in place.

The state Senate is expected to remain under the leadership of Amherst Democrat Stan Rosenberg, who just completed his first two-year term as Senate President.