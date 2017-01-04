Power coming back on following outage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Energy crews are working to restore power, after more than 1,000 customers lost electricity at one point Wednesday morning.

The company’s outage map reported 1,133 customers without power as of 11:05 A.M. That is about 2% of all customers in the city. By 11:30, that number was down to a little more than 300, and by 11:50, only a couple dozen customers remained in the dark.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News that the DeBerry School on Union Street was among the buildings affected by the outage, though the building may now have partial power.

Ress said that there is no immediate word at this time on the cause of the outage.