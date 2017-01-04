More than 100 people donated at Red Cross blood drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass Appeal studio at the 22News Broadcast Station was transformed into a blood drive station on Wednesday, where more than 100 people donated blood.

For some, it was their first time, but others, like Stephen Majgier of Chicopee, have donated before. He said, “I started donating blood when I was in the Navy. They had some veterans coming in from Vietnam and that was my first time.”

Before Stephen’s donation on Wednesday, he’d already donated 358 times since the 1970’s, helping thousands of people all across the country.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate at 22News, there are other ways you can get involved. Residents who did come down on Wednesday said it’s worth it.

“It’s all for a really good cause, helping people out in times of need,” said William Turgeon of Chicopee. “Whether it’s your first time or you’ve done it before, you’re there just to help each other.”

All of Wednesday’s donors received a $5 Dunkin donuts gift cards.

There are several other Red Cross blood drives this week and next. Click Here to find out how you can donate blood.