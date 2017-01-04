MGM Springfield project moving ahead of schedule

Casino set to open in the fall of 2018

Sy Becker Published:
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The progress continues at a fast pace at the MGM Springfield construction site in the South End. The $950 million project is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2018.

Steel beams are in place at the site of the future hotel and casino, facing Main Street. Meanwhile, the giant parking garage continues to grow, closer to East Columbus Avenue. That part of the project will be finished by the spring of 2018, which is when the elevated portion of nearby Interstate 91 will also be repaired.

The entire resort casino project should be done by the fall of 2018.

Kevin Kennedy, Chief Development Officer for the City of Springfield, told 22News that everything is moving ahead of schedule, and that he couldn’t be more pleased about this.

22News reporter Sy Becker will give you a closer look at the construction progress tonight on 22News at 6:00.

