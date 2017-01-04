Heroin overdose calls to police in Northampton nearly tripled in 2016

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers in Northampton were called to nearly triple the number of heroin overdoses in 2016 than in the previous year– six of which were deadly.

According to the Northampton Police Department Facebook page, 44 of the 51 overdose calls involved heroin. In 2015, officers were called to just 15 heroin overdoses.

Officers administered anywhere between one and four doses of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone to 35 people during the calls over the year.

“We are indeed in the midst of a terrible epidemic,” the department wrote.

Northampton police noted their numbers only reflect how many overdoses were called into police. Other overdose victims, they say, could have received naloxone from a bystander or could have been brought directly to the hospital by a friend or family member.

Northampton residents can contact any of the city’s Drug Abuse Response Team officers to learn about what resources are available to them:

Adam VanBuskirk (avanbuskirk@northamptonma.gov)

Justin Hooten (jhooten@northamptonma.gov)

Bradley Buzzee (bbuzzee@northamptonma.gov)

Monica Czerwinski (mczerwinski@northamptonma.gov)

If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, a page has been developed to assist you begin your journey to recovery. Click Here »