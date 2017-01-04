Hampshire County swore in its new Sheriff

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On January 4th, Patrick Cahillane went from being the Assistant Superintendent of the jail to Hampshire County Sheriff. More than 100 people attended the Cahillane’s swearing in ceremony Wednesday. Now retired Sheriff Robert Garvey told 22News Cahillane is more than ready to take on the responsibilities that come with the job.

“He certainly has served in every capacity within the facility, his knowledge of corrections and his experience of the facility is going to work very favorably for him,” explains Garvey.

Cahillane told 22News one of his top priorities as sheriff is to strengthen the work being done at the Hampshire County House of Corrections. Cahillane will oversee the operation of the Hampshire County Jail.

“Re-entry starts on day 1 and we want to continue that process, so building out the reentry into the program is probably one of the top priorities we will focus on,” says Cahillane.

Cahillane’s “re-entry program” refers to providing a path for inmates to re-enter society as productive law-abiding community members. Sheriff’s serve 6 year terms in Massachusetts.