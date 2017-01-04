Group discusses the stigma of addiction at Bridge Home

The event was about giving hope to recovering addicts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered in Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood, Wednesday night, to learn about the stigma attached to substance abuse.

Lawmakers, substance abuse counselors and recovering addicts packed the living room of the Bridge Home; a sober living house on Worthington Street for men ages 18 and up. The group discussed the recovery, reducing the stigma of addiction and ways to help those affected by drugs.

“Everybody is affected by this issue, so we wanted to have a broad base of people here to look at this issue, as a disease and help reduce the stigma,” said Dr. William Cosgriff, the Director of Education and Support at the Bridge Home.

The event was about raising awareness and giving hope to recovering addicts and their families. It also allowed treatment providers and lawmakers an opportunity to discuss recovery strategies.

