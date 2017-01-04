‘Drone teen’ arrested on child porn charges for second time

Haughwout was released Tuesday on a written promise to appear in court

Austin Haughwout (Photo: Clinton Police)
CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who posted widely viewed online videos of flying drones shooting bullets and flames has been arrested a third time on child porn possession charges.

Austin Haughwout was arrested Tuesday morning in his hometown of Clinton. Local police charged him with possessing child pornography in the third degree, but did not release details.

Haughwout’s lawyer said the charge stems from a review of electronics Clinton police seized about a year ago. He declined further comment.

Haughwout was arrested on similar charges in October and June. His lawyer previously accused Clinton police of targeting Haughwout because of the drone videos.

The 20-year-old Haughwout hasn’t been charged in connection with the drones, but the Federal Aviation Administration has been investigating.

Haughwout was released Tuesday on a written promise to appear in court Jan. 10.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

