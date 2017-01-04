Court unseals police interview of student in teacher’s death

BOSTON (AP) — Video of a 14-year-old suspect being questioned by Massachusetts police investigators in the hours after the slaying of high school math teacher Colleen Ritzer is being unsealed.

The Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the video could be shown to news reporters or members of the public who go to the courthouse to see it, but can’t be copied.

Philip Chism was convicted last year of aggravated rape, robbery and murder. He was sentenced to life with eligibility for parole in 40 years.

Ritzer was killed inside a Danvers High School bathroom in 2013.

Her family says it’s disappointed by the court ruling. A family statement says release of the video is unnecessary and will cause the family to endure further agony.

Related Court Case Coverage: