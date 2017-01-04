Communicate quicker with campus police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University has been using a new piece of technology to help with public safety.

It’s an app that can be downloaded onto a student’s phone that’s called Rave Guardian. It allows police dispatch to send emergency notifications out to students, but it also allows students to send them feedback.

Students can now have direct communication with police to let them know where they are and if they need help using GPS.

Chief Adam Woodrow WNEU Director of Public Safety told 22News, “The first that we found that really offered that two way communication to be able to send information out in times of emergency or for snow or for weather issues but also to capture information from our community.”

“It’s very helpful to have, if it’s dark out you might want someone to know you’re walking back and if you live about the five minute walk to your residence hall. Then you might want to have it on just in case” said, Chas Figueroa a student at WNEU.

The app also allows students to text tips to police along with photographs.