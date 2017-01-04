Class provides opportunity for high-paying jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking for a job in the fast-growing information technology and manufacturing sector, there is an opportunity that you should know about. Tech Foundry in Springfield is hosting a 14-week IT training program for those interested in applying IT skills within or in support of the manufacturing industry.

The program consists of daily classes from 12:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., which begin on January 17, with the final five weeks consisting of a hands-on internship program.

“Our skills training track to combine IT and manufacturing is giving students the opportunity to prepare for a sustainable job through training that will begin in mid-January and will very possibly have them in a high-paying IT/manufacturing job by the late spring or early summer,” said Jonathan Edwards, director of strategic partnerships at Tech Foundry.

There are several slots still available in this program. If you are interested, call (413) 276-0609, or you can visit their website at thetechfoundry.org.