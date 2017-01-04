Chicopee Police: Man made false fire report at restaurant

The suspect was allegedly throwing bottles from behind the bar

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man at the 99 Restaurant in Chicopee, Wednesday night, after receiving a call for a kitchen fire that turned out to be false.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the department received a call about a fire at 555 Memorial Drive, around 6:15 p.m. However, as officers were on their way to the restaurant, Wilk said they received another call from staff members stating a man was possibly armed and “causing a disturbance.”

When the officers arrived, the suspect was allegedly behind the bar, breaking bottles and throwing items around, Wilk said. Once more police officers arrived, and a taser was drawn, the man was placed in police custody. No one was injured.

Wilk said the man was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and will be charged with the following:

  • Filing a false report
  • Assault & Battery
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Malicious Destruction of Property
  • Threat to Commit a Crime

After an investigation, police determined that the man made the false fire report.

