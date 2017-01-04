CareerPoint offering new program for youth with disabilities

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – CareerPoint in Holyoke is participating in a new three-year regional project that focuses on improving job placement outcomes for youth living with disabilities.

The program will include career counseling, job readiness workshops, and on-the-job training for teens and young adults ages 14 to 24 years old.

The career center said they hope to develop career pathway strategies that better prepare and support participants in the program.

According to the center’s website, CareerPoint’s mission is to develop a strong workforce system by enhancing the competitive strength of companies, improving the skills of employees and job seekers, and expanding career opportunities through economic development.

Anyone interested in the new program can contact Frances Bernier at 413-322-7138 or by email at fbernier@careerpointma.org.