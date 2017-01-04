Cahillane is Hampshire County’s new sheriff

By Published:
cahillane-swearing-in

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County now has a new top law enforcement officer. Patrick Cahillane was sworn-in as the county’s sheriff late Wednesday morning at the Hampshire County Courthouse in Northampton.

Cahillane won a three-way Democratic primary in September, and then went on to defeat Republican David Isakson in November. He replaces Robert Garvey, who has held the sheriff’s office since the 1980s.

Prior to his election as sheriff, Cahillane had served as assistant superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail in Northampton.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s