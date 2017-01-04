Cahillane is Hampshire County’s new sheriff

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County now has a new top law enforcement officer. Patrick Cahillane was sworn-in as the county’s sheriff late Wednesday morning at the Hampshire County Courthouse in Northampton.

Cahillane won a three-way Democratic primary in September, and then went on to defeat Republican David Isakson in November. He replaces Robert Garvey, who has held the sheriff’s office since the 1980s.

Prior to his election as sheriff, Cahillane had served as assistant superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail in Northampton.