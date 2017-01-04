Boy rescued from dangling beneath chair lift

SUNDANCE, Utah (NBC) – There were some scary moments for a young boy who got caught underneath a chair lift.

The boy was skiing with friends at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah when he got snagged by the moving chair lift.

Clint Ashmead saw it first hand. His dramatic cell phone video shows the boy dangling from beneath the chair lift with his backpack stuck in the chair.

Lift operators immediately stopped the lift and sprung into action. They were able to climb up and hoist the boy back in the chair.

It’s the second time in the past two weeks that a skier has gotten caught on the chair lift.