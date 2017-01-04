Boy rescued from dangling beneath chair lift

NBC NEWS Published:
Photo Courtesy: NBC
Photo Courtesy: NBC

SUNDANCE, Utah (NBC) – There were some scary moments for a young boy who got caught underneath a chair lift.

The boy was skiing with friends at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah when he got snagged by the moving chair lift.

Clint Ashmead saw it first hand. His dramatic cell phone video shows the boy dangling from beneath the chair lift with his backpack stuck in the chair.

Lift operators immediately stopped the lift and sprung into action. They were able to climb up and hoist the boy back in the chair.

It’s the second time in the past two weeks that a skier has gotten caught on the chair lift.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s